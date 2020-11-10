Rana Daggubati in Sony’s WWE series on Undertaker

SPSN celebrates three glorious decades of The Undertaker with the premiere of two exclusive series on the WWE Legend on their network

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:37 pm 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the exclusive destination for family-friendly blockbuster WWE action in India, is set to pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker with 30 days of special Undertaker-themed programming starting Sunday.

SPSN celebrates three glorious decades of The Undertaker with the premiere of two exclusive series on the WWE Legend on their network: The Phenom – 30 Years of the Undertaker, a special anthology series airing over 30 days, and the Indian television premiere of the critically acclaimed The Last Ride docuseries. Both series will air exclusively on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels starting Sunday, November 15.

Ahead of the special month-long Undertaker programming, WWE fans in India will get the unique opportunity to see the beloved Deadman come to life through a LIVE interaction with the WWE Legend on “EXTRAAA DHAMAAL LIVE WITH THE UNDERTAKER.”

SPSN is also going that EXTRAAA MILE by hosting a very special guest for a fun segment, the charismatic and dynamic multilingual actor, producer and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati who is recognised for his work in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films.

A known sports enthusiast and WWE fan, Rana Daggubati will join India live in conversation with the legend where the TWO SUPERSTARS will chat about everything WWE and more. This will be, for the first time ever, SIMULCAST on all eight Sony Sports channels and @SonySportsIndia’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, November 11 from 9:15 PM. A once in a lifetime experience for all WWE fans, Sony Sports will bring them closer to the iconic WWE Legend as he shares his thoughts and experiences from his enduring presence in WWE.

Sony Pictures Sports Network honored the WWE Legend and his fans with a special tribute film Phenom: 30 Years of The Undertaker which was shot in India. The nostalgia-evoking film starts in the early 90s and takes viewers on the journey of two brothers capturing and celebrating the important milestones of The Undertaker’s career. As the brothers grow older over the years, so does their love and admiration for the Phenom.

Fast forward to present day, we see the brothers anxiously watching and cheering for The Undertaker with their kids, closing the circle of life by highlighting the long, illustrious career of ‘Taker and passing on their fandom to the next generation. With fans like these, the legend of the Undertaker shall live forever.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .