| Ranbir Kapoor At Wankhede To Cheer For Team India Wishes Luck To Men In Blue

Ranbir Kapoor at Wankhede to cheer for Team India, wishes luck to ‘Men in Blue’

Interestingly, Ranbir came to the stadium wearing a blue colour making him a part of the blue wave that erupts in the stands when the Indian players set foot on the ground.

By ANI Published Date - 02:28 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to witness the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

He interacted with sports commentator Jatin Sapru, former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and former India Team head coach Ravi Shastri and discussed the game of cricket.

Also Read CWC 2023: India opt to bat first in semifinal against New Zealand

Interestingly, Ranbir came to the stadium wearing a blue colour making him a part of the blue wave that erupts in the stands when the Indian players set foot on the ground.

Ranbir also recalled watching MS Dhoni lifting the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in 2011 at Wankhede Stadium. Visuals of him watching the iconic match while being seated in the stadium also played on the screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of ‘Animal’. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed the film, which will hit the theatres on December 1.