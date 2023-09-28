Ranbir Kapoor celebrates 41st birthday with fans, media

File Photo

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 41 on Thursday. And guess what? He managed to take out some time from his special day for his fans.

In the evening, some of his fans and paps came outside his residence with a cake. Ranbir greeted them and even cut his birthday cake with them. He also took selfies with them.

Ranbir looked super cool in a grey hoodie and blue jeans. He gave his birthday look a sporty touch with a white cap.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt dropped a heartfelt birthday post for him.

“my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby you make it ALL magical,” she wrote, adding a couple of love-filled images.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. They have a daughter named Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Animal’.

Marking the special occasion, the makers unveiled the teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial.

The movie also features features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. It will hit the screens on December 1.