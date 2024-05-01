AIMIM and Congress win polls through fearmongering: Madhavi Latha

Madhavi Latha Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Video Manipulation and Coalition with AIMIM

By ANI Published Date - 1 May 2024, 11:30 AM

Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha, Madhavi Latha slammed AIMIM and Congress, alleging that they have been winning polls by “spreading hate and terrorising people”.

“I am surprised that Rahul Gandhi, whose team morphs videos and tries to bluff people, whose party comes into coalition with unknown understandings with parties like AIMIM who give speeches filled with hatred, he cannot talk about peace and bringing unity in the nation,” said Madhavi Latha told ANI.

When asked about Asaduddin Owaisi‘s statement, Madhavi Latha said, “I would only want to say that AIMIM, like Congress, has only been winning the seat by spreading hate and by terrorising people who honestly want to vote… They take control of polling stations and cast bogus votes. History tells, us that if in the history of elections in India, if someone got 110% of the votes, it was the AIMIM… Where are the extra 10 % coming from?”

Latha also alleged that Owaisi did no developmental work in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the last 40 years.

“Despite all this drama being created by AIMIM for the last 40 years, Hyderabad has been facing unbelievable unemployment, underdevelopment, and unbelievable backwardness among the poor and SCs, STs, and OBC sections of the constituency. Children are unable to study because of poor facilities in government schools and very high-cost private schools.”

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat.

The voting for the first two phases has been completed so far. The next round of voting will be held on May 7. Lok Sabha polls are being held across seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.