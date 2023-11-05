Ranbir Kapoor dances to ‘channa mereya’, pays tribute to Arijit Singh

Viral Clips Show Ranbir and Arijit's Mutual Respect Onstage

By ANI Updated On - 12:12 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday night surprised the audience as he joined Arijit Singh on stage during a concert in Chandigarh.

Several videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media, in which Ranbir and Arijit could be seen bowing down to each other on stage in front of their fans.

Arijit Singh performed his latest track, ‘Satranga’ from the film ‘Animal’ and it was that moment when Ranbir made an unexpected entry on the stage.

The ‘YJHD’ actor was also seen grooving to the super hit track ‘Channa Mereya’ from the romantic drama film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Take a look at some viral videos:



<

Arijit and Ranbir have earlier collaborated on several tracks that proved to be chart-toppers.

Among them are some of Ranbir’s best songs, like Channa Mereya and the title track from ‘ADHM’, Kesariya from ‘Brahmastra’, Sooraj Dooba Hai from ‘Roy’, Agar Tum Saath Ho from ‘Tamasha’, Dilliwali Girlfriend and Ilahi from ‘YJHD’ , Phir Le Aya Dil from ‘Barfi’ and many more.

The duo recently collaborated on the track ‘Satranga’ from the action thriller film ‘Animal’ which gathered positive reviews from fans.

‘Satranga’ doesn’t shy away from exploring the more complex aspects of love. The track mirrors Animal’s central theme of revealing different facets of the human personality and provides a glimpse into the film’s engaging and thought-provoking narrative that goes beyond the conventional boundaries of mainstream cinema.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on December 1.

The film will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.