Ranbir Kapoor reveals why number ‘8’ is special to him

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:34 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’ which releases on July 22, explained, in a recent interview, the importance of number ‘8’ in his life. The actor said that he “just likes the number because it looks like the symbol of infinity”. He also shared that Alia Bhatt, fortunately, ‘loves’ the number too. The ‘Brahmastra’ couple is thinking of getting the number ‘8’ tattooed together at some point.

In an interview with ‘Mashable’, the actor said, another reason why he likes number 8 is because his mother, Neetu Kapoor’s birthday happens to fall on July 8. It is a special day for him and hence, he has an attachment with it. His football jersey’s number is 8, and his car number is also 8.

In fact, in earlier reports about Alia Bhatt’s wedding look, the actor was reported as mindfully imprinting the number in her accessories. The customised Mangalsutra and Kaleeras had the design of number 8.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be soon seen in ‘Shamshera’ alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. His next film ‘Brahmastra’ is set to release soon in September, which will also be the first film of the now married couple and soon parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

— Sukhjeet Kaur