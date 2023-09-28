Ranbir Kapoor’s bloody transformation in ‘Animal’ teaser wows fans

Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Animal’ was unveiled on Thursday, and it features Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor undergoing a stellar transformation into a bloody avatar.

The two minutes 26 seconds long teaser starts off with the characters of Ranbir and Rashmika Mandana discussing their future plans of having kids.

Rashmika’s character then asks him, “You won’t be like your father, right?” which throws him off completely and this is where the teaser picks the momentum.

The next shot shows Ranbir’s character being showered with slaps on his face by his father, played by Anil Kapoor. The following shots establish the ground for his character’s transformation until we see Ranbir in a thick stubble and a suave avatar walking around the city with his gang in suits.

The teaser becomes fierce as we see the Ranbir Kapoor’s animal in full glory with blood smeared across his face and body as he unveils a huge ammunition away from the camera lens against a rival gang following a bloody showdown with bullets being peppered in every corner.

The teaser ends with Ranbir’s character lying dead on the floor as he promises his father in voice-over to bring back someone as the final shot closes with the intriguing appearance of Bobby Deol in a chiselled avatar.

The teaser also features a cold background score on the lines of a western spaghetti cinema with whistle and bells in prominence.

The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame and also stars Tripti Dimri.

Produced by T-Series, the film is all set to bow in theatres on December 1.