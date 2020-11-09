Ranveer Singh flaunts chiselled physique in latest Instagram post

The ‘Gully Boy’ star posted a snap to Instagram, in which he soared temperature with his toned physique.

Mumbai: Showcasing his chiselled physique, actor Ranveer Singh on Monday treated fans to a stunning shirtless picture.

In the capture, Ranveer is seen sporting long hair a full grown-beard and moustache, as he is seen looking off the camera. The snap, which is captured in the dark showcased his perfectly shaped upper body and superbly toned shoulders. Showcasing his sweat covered body, the actor provided his fans ‘Monday Motivation’.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star captioned the post as, “Down & Dirty #mondaymotivation. (along with chains emoji)”

Celebrity followers including Siddhanth Chaturvedi and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform with many leaving comments.

Deepika Padukone commented, “B.I.G’ (grinning face, and squinting face with tongue emoji).

The actor who has been quite active on social media has been updating fans on his activities, by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier last month, Ranveer Singh who is essaying the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film ’83,’ in a social media post wished a speedy recovery of the cricket legend who underwent an angioplasty.