Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone in ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ calls her ‘beyond compare’

On Wednesday, Ranveer took to Instagram to post his review of the movie, praising the entire team, including his wife, Deepika Padukone.

By ANI Updated On - 3 July 2024, 10:58 AM

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh was all praise for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, which has opened to positive reviews and has been making brisk business at the box office.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Ranveer posted his review of the movie praising the entire team, including wife, Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer began his review by saying, “Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad – a grand cinematic spectacle! That’s what big screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema.”

Congratulating director, Nag Ashwin, he wrote, “Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin,” and went on to praise Prabhas as well as Kamal Haasan, mentioning, “Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan.”

When talking about Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama in the film, Ranveer said, “And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me… you just can’t miss this! @amitabhbachchan.”

Ranveer then expressed his admiration for his wife Deepika Padukone‘s performance as Sumathi.

He wrote, “As for my baby @deepikapadukone … You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you.”



Ever since ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

On Sunday night, Big B stepped out to watch the movie with his son Abhishek and friends.

Taking to his blog, Big B shared a series of pictures from the movie date with his son Abhishek and friends.

He also revealed that he watched ‘Kalki’ for the first time in theatres since its release. He headed for a late-night show on Sunday. In the photos, the father-son duo seems to enjoy the movie.”A Sunday of Sundays .. the well wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time ..Had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress ..” he wrote on his blog.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.