Rapper Young Capone dies at 35 due to unknown causes

The rapper has passed away at the age of 35, after he was reported missing in Chicago.

By IANS Published Date - 01:45 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Los Angeles: Rapper Young Capone, who was professionally known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa, has passed away at the age of 35, after he was reported missing, with his last sighting being in Chicago. The cause of death has not currently been determined.

The news of the rapper’s death was given out by his publicist Aleesha Carter on social media.

“This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always. Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing!” she captioned the post alongside a carousel of images featuring the rapper.

Aleesha added: “A friend, a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP @dopeboyra #dopeboyra #youngcapone.”

Capone was a gangsta influenced rapper, influenced by early gangsta style of rappers such as Ice-T, Tupac, NWA and had gained prominence during the mid-2000s performing in the underground hip-hop scene in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Young Capone’s albums included LPs such as ‘Tha Life of a Youngsta’, followed by ‘Paper and Politics’. Both of these were released prior to him changing his name to Dopeboy Ra. His final album, ‘SlumMade 2.0’, was released in late 2022.

He eventually joined forces with Grand Hustle, and appeared in numerous tracks in their 2017 album ‘We Want Smoke’, including ‘Friends and Game’.

The rapper also had numerous collaborations with other big hip-hop names which include Daz Dillinger and Jermaine Dupri, whose record label he would eventually join.

The rapper’s tracks predominantly focused on themes of gun violence, drugs, as well as sex, hedonism, booze and politics.