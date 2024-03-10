Two toddlers found dead, parents missing in Mahabubabad

According to police, the children were suspected to have died of poisoning as empty glasses of milk were found beside them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 04:26 PM

Mahabubabad: Two children were found dead in Ankanna Gudem village of Garla mandal of the district on Sunday. They were identified as Lohitha (3) and Jaswita (1).

According to police, the children were suspected to have died of poisoning as empty glasses of milk were found beside them. The parents of the children Anil and Devi were missing and the police suspect that they might have poisoned the children following a dispute between the two. The police have launched efforts to trace the couple.

The incident came to light when the children’s grandfather, who runs a grocery store in the village, came home for some work. He immediately informed the police, who shifted the bodies to the government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.