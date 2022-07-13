Rashmika Mandanna introduces her new buddy Snow on Instagram

Hyderabad: We all know that Rashmika Mandanna is an animal lover by her social media posts. While she is known to flaunt her relationship with her dog Aura on Instagram, now the ‘Pushpa’ star has revealed that she’s got a cat called Snow home. “Everyone… introducing Snow! I think in 3 more years my house is going to turn into a lil jungle (sic),” she captioned a short video of her cuddling Snow.

In the video, we can see Aura trying hard to get her momma’s attention towards her while Rashmika is busy cuddling Snow. Netizens were in awe of the video and left comments like “adorable”, “so cute” and “wow.” Actor Elli AvrRam wrote, “Aaaw look at Aura.” Fashion stylist Harmann Kaur added, “Aura is getting all needy.”

“How they both were waiting for me to get to bed. Ok you know what. Imma cry now. My heart is so full (sic),” Rashmika captioned another picture of her pets on the bed.

On the work front, Rashmika is looking forward to the release of films such as ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Goodbye’, ‘Animal’ and ‘Sita Ramam’.

