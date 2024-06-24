Rashmika Mandanna’s special birthday post for ‘The Girlfriend’ Director Rahul Ravindran

Rashmika shared a picture of herself and Rahul from the film set on her Instagram stories.

By ANI Updated On - 24 June 2024, 09:58 AM

Mumbai: Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Sunday wished her ‘The Girlfriend’ director Rahul Ravindran on his birthday with a special post.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rashmika shared a picture featuring herself and Rahul from the film set.

Along with the photo, she penned a message, which read, “Rahulaaaaaaa..izzzz yoooo burrrdaaaayyyyy!!! How happy and proud of you I am.. You deserve all the love and happiness, you deserve EVERYTHING!!you sir have opened a door for me in my craft that I didn’t realise I had it in me..this world is a better place to live in with you in it..THANK YOU.”

The movie is helmed by director Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banners Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

‘The Girlfriend’ is touted to be a solo-led thriller by Rashmika.

Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The makers of Rashmika’s upcoming film ‘The Girlfriend‘ treated fans with first-look posters on her birthday, April 5.

Taking to X, the film’s production house, Geetha Arts, shared two posters featuring Rashmika Mandanna while sending the ‘National Crush’ birthday wishes.

Sharing the posters, they wrote, “Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won’t Introducing #TheGirlfriend Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmikaa very Happy Birthday.”

It seems Rashmika is playing the role of a college student in the movie.

In the first poster, she looks shy and cheerful in a beige kurta and stole wrapped around her neck. Rashmika is seen holding a pen in her hands in a scene from the college.

In the next picture, Rashmika can be seen with a bag on her shoulders as she walks in the corridor of her college.

Apart from ‘The Girlfriend’, Rashmika will also be seen in the action-drama film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ with Allu Arjun and opposite Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhava’.

Rashmika is also gearing up for the much-anticipated action thriller ‘Sikandar’ co-starring Salman Khan.