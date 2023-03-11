Rat bites 8-year-old boy at fast food major’s outlet in Hyderabad

The Rat biting the boy incident caught on the closed circuit camera of the fastfood major's outlet in the Kompally area of Hyderabad has gone viral on social media

Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: A pleasurable visit to a popular fast food joint ended up as a nightmare for a Hyderabad kid after a big-sized rat clambered up his shorts and bit him.

The incident caught on the closed circuit camera of the fastfood major’s outlet in the Kompally area of Hyderabad has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the 8-year old boy, accompanied by his parents, can be seen having a snack when a large rat scampers out of the restaurant washroom into the dining area. When it climbs up the boy’s shorts, his father jumps to the rescue and plucks the rat from the child’s shorts and tosses it away.

The child was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was treated for two rat bites on his left leg.

The boy’s father, an army officer, filed a complaint a day after the incident on March 9.

