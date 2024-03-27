Raveena Tandon shares how real-life motherhood inspired her role in ‘Patna Shukla’

She shared details about the relationship she shares with her daughter Risha and son Ranbir.

By IANS Updated On - 27 March 2024, 02:31 PM

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon shared that she is best friends with her children and that it helped her build a relationship with her on-screen son in the show ‘Patna Shukla’.

Raveena Tandon who plays the character of Tanvi Shukla, said: “There is an instance in the film where Tanvi’s son forgets his lunchbox, she chases the school bus to deliver it midway. I think that is one scene every mother will relate to.”

“Every house has chaotic mornings but a mother will cut through the chaos and come through for her children and that is something even I have personally done when my children were going to school.”

She then went on to share details about the relationship she shares with her daughter Risha and son Ranbir.

“I’m best friends with my kids and the same dynamics we’ve portrayed on screen with Tanvi’s son. Bringing that chemistry on screen with Patna Shukla brought back some lovely memories for me with my children. I’m sure the audience will feel the warmth and pure friendship that Tanvi and her son share.”

‘Patna Shukla’ is based on a fearless lawyer who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in an education scam, and soon realises that she is pitted against a Chief Minister candidate.

‘Patna Shukla’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29.