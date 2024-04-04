Mahi V Raghav’s ‘Save The Tigers Season 2’ trends among top three series on OTTs in India

The success of Save The Tigers Season 2 has catapulted the franchise into top 3 web shows on any OTT platform in India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 04:48 PM

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mahi V Raghav’s latest release ‘Save The Tigers Season 2′, currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar, has turned out to be a blockbuster show, not just in the South but across India.

The success of the show has catapulted the franchise into top 3 web shows on any OTT platform in India. It is one of the biggest achievements in the recent times for filmmaker Mahi V Raghav, who has pioneered the content on OTT.

Also Read Get ready for Double Fun: Save The Tigers season 2 is out

Thanking the audience for his series’ success, Mahi expresses his happiness over the franchise cruising into the list of top 3 shows across any OTT platforms in India.

“I am glad that Save The Tigers franchise has become an impactful web series to binge watch. The first two seasons of the show certainly left viewers wanting more. I believe comedy shows are considered family films, and if nicely woven around ‘marriage and relationship’ they can never go wrong,” said Mahi.

Save the Tigers Season 1 and Season 2 have proved that the show has the prospective for multiple seasons. Buoyed by this, the writing and pre-production works for Season 3 has already begun, and the show may go on floors in June 2024.

In view of this, Three Autumn Leaves, Mahi’s production house, is inviting aspiring writers and filmmakers to send in their scripts and ideas. If the write ups have the potential, it shall be developed while honoring the writer’s contribution.