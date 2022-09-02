| Ravi Teja Scalps Five Wickets In The Hca A1 Division League

Ravi Teja scalps five wickets in the HCA A1 division league

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: T Ravi Teja returned with a 5/25 bowling figures to bowl Deccan Chronicle CC to a thumping 182-run victory over Continental CC in the quarterfinal match of the HCA A1 division three day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament, on Friday.

In another match, P Nitish Reddy slammed 149 but his side Budding Star CC lost to Sporting XI.

Quarterfinals:

Rohit XI 170 in 35.4 overs (Tanish 73; M Ravi Kiran 4/39, Vishal Sharma 4/40) lost to SBI 174/7 in 39.5 overs;

Evergreen CC 303/8 in 50 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 93; Bhagath Varma 3/60) bt Sportive CC 114 in 32 overs (Chandan Sahani 3/25, Vignesh 3/10);

Budding Star CC 269 in 48.1 overs (P Nitish Reddy 149; CLT Rakshann Reaadi 4/37, A Prithvi Reddy 3/60) Sporting XI 270/8 in 48 overs (Mir Jaweed Ali 73; Ruthik Yadav 3/34);

Deccan Chronicle CC 301 in 49.2 overs (M Pratyush Kumar 57, D Dinesh 60) bt Continental CC 119 in 31.5 overs (T Ravi Teja 5/25, M Dheeraj Rao 3/40).