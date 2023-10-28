Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba wishes and prays for India’s World Cup victory

Undefeated in the tournament, India will take on the defending champions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

By ANI Updated On - 02:49 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Gandhinagar: As India gears up to face defending champions England, Indian player Ravindra Jadeja‘s wife Rivaba expressed her views on the upcoming match and said India’s all-rounder has paid off the faith of the team and coaches with his stunning all-round performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Unbeaten in the tournament India will face defending champions on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the Indian Cricket team and all cricket fans. I wish and pray that our country will win the World Cup again. I am happy that we were able to break the record of 20 years against New Zealand,” Rivaba told ANI.

Rivaba conveyed her best wishes to India and said, “As a supporter of the Indian cricket team, I would say to carry forward this performance and send my best wishes (to the Indian team).” For India, Ravindra is a true three-dimensional cricketer. The all-rounder contributes with the bat, bowling, and fielding. He has once again made significant contributions to India in the World Cup 2023, and he will continue to play an important role in the competition.

“The position in which he (Ravindra Jadeja) comes for batting is a pressure situation. He has experience with such situations. He has paid off the faith of the team and coaches,” she added.

Talking about India’s performance in the tournament, the hosts are undefeated after five games and on their way to the semi-finals, while England is towards the bottom of the standings on net run rate and all but out of the competition.

India has appeared unstoppable as they have brushed off each of their five opponents thus far, but they will be mindful of a defending champion who is now clearly on the ropes.

A well-balanced attack has been critical to India’s strong start, bundling out the full allotment against Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand.