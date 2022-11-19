RBI Handbook of Statistics: Telangana scripts success stories across sectors

Published: Updated On - 11:54 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India Saturday released the Handbook of Statistics on Indian States. The RBI said the Indian economy exhibited remarkable resilience to multiple shocks encountered in succession since early 2020, preserving macro stability while sustaining the momentum of recovery in growth.

Telangana too recorded resounding growth in all sectors. Right from the GSDP to tax revenues, ease of doing business rankings, and even in rice production to the area under paddy cultivation, the country’s youngest State scripted success stories in the face of adversity.

Mirroring the success of the irrigation projects as well as the rejuvenation of tanks in Telangana, rice production crossed one crore tonne during 2020-21. It was 44.4 lakh tonne in 2014-15 when the State was formed. Since then, it increased to 62.6 lakh tonne in 2017-18, 66.7 lakh tonne in 2018-19 and 74.2 lakh tonne in 2019-20. The land under paddy cultivation increased to 31.8 lakh hectare in 2020-21.

The GSDP (at current prices) stood at Rs 11.48 lakh crore for 2021-22, up from Rs 5.05 lakh crore in 2014-15, which is a 127% increase.

Telangana ranked third in the ease of doing business in 2019. It was second in 2017 and first in 2016. It was ranked 13 in 2015 and has since been consistently ranked among the top States, with the continuing flow of investors from across the globe being testimony to this.

The State’s own tax revenue stood at Rs 92,910 crore for 2021-22 (Budget estimates). It was Rs 76,196 crore in 2020-21 as per the revised estimates. The own tax revenue in 2014-15 was 29,288 crore. The non-tax revenue stood at Rs 30,557 crore for 2021-22 (BE) and Rs 19,306 crore in 2020-21 (RE). In 2014-15, it was Rs 6,447 crore.

Social sector expenditure stood at Rs 98, 425 crore in 2021-22 (BE) and Rs 70,078 crore in 2020-21 (revised). It was Rs 24,434 crore in 2014-15.

The forest cover in Telangana touched 21,214 sq km in 2021, from 20,582 sq km in 2019 and 19,854 sq km in 2015.

The per capita availability of power touched 2,005 kilowatt-hour in 2021-22 from 1,152 kilowatt-hour in 2014-14.

The availability of power stood at 7,052 crore units in 2021-22, up from 4,995 crore units in 2016-17. The installed capacity touched 18,069 MW in 2021-22, nearly double from 9,470 MW in 2014-15. The installed capacity of grid interactive renewable power touched 4,378 MW, from just 91 MW in 2015.

National Highways increased from 2,687 km in 2015 to 4,926 km. State Highways touched 2,149 km as of March 2019.

The cold storage capacity of Telangana touched 4.11 lakh tonne. The gross state value added by construction was Rs 39,202 crore in 2021-22, up from Rs 35,230 crore in 2020-21, the RBI report said.