RBI holds 604th central board meeting in Rishikesh

Additionally, the meeting encompassed discussions on the Ombudsman Scheme, designed to safeguard the rights and interests of consumers, as well as the activities of select Central Office Departments.

By ANI Updated On - 05:32 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Rishikesh: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday convened its 604th meeting of the Central Board of Directors in Rishikesh here.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, encompassed critical discussions on both global and domestic economic and financial landscapes, with particular attention to the challenges arising from evolving geopolitical conflicts.

The board meeting offered a platform for high-level deliberations, addressing key concerns and reviewing the functioning of various Sub-Committees within the Central Board, the RBI said in a release.

Deputy Governors who contributed their expertise included Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J, along with other distinguished Directors of the Central Board. Among these were Revathy Iyer, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Dr Ravindra H Dholakia, each a noteworthy figure in their respective fields.

Furthermore, the presence of Ajay Seth, Secretary, of the Department of Economic Affairs, at the meeting added a governmental perspective to the discussions, enriching the depth of insights, the release said.

The gathering brought together a confluence of eminent minds and experts to assess and navigate the intricate financial and economic scenarios both globally and nationally.

As a result, the 604th Central Board meeting of the Reserve Bank of India played a significant role in fostering a deeper understanding of economic dynamics, challenges, and opportunities in these unprecedented times.

It serves as a testament to the commitment of the institution and its leadership to the nation’s financial well-being.