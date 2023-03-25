RC15 team celebrates Ram Charan’s birthday on the sets in advance

Director Shankar, along with producer Dil Raju and the female lead, Kiara Advani, and Choreographer Prabhu Deva took part in Ram Charan birthday celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Source: Twitter/Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Hyderabad: RC15 is Ram Charan’s next film after the global success of his last one, RRR. Kollywood’s top director, Shankar, is making this film. The film is not titled yet, but it is known from the sources that CEO is under consideration as the title. It is also expected that the makers are planning to release the title of the film along with the first look of Ram Charan for his birthday on March 27. Meanwhile, the RC15 team celebrates Ram Charan’s birthday in advance on the RC15 sets today.

Ram Charan took part in the RC15 production, where a song is being shot. The song’s shoot was wrapped today, and the makers decided to take a small break for the next schedule. So the makers of RC15 celebrate Ram Charan’s birthday in advance on the sets. Director Shankar, along with producer Dil Raju and the female lead, Kiara Advani, and Choreographer Prabhu Deva took part in these birthday celebrations.

RC15 is aimed to be released in January 2024. The film’s shooting is being done at a quick pace. Ram Charan is expected to be seen in multiple looks in the film. Also, the film is set against a political backdrop.

RC15 is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film has a huge star cast, including SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Anjali, and others. The film’s music is being composed by Thaman S. RC15 is going to have a pan-Indian release in multiple languages.