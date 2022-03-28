Read here to know about greywater management scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:14 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Jal Shakti on World Water Day (22nd March) launched a countrywide project to reuse greywater, or run-offs from kitchens, bathing and laundry. Read more about the greywater management scheme…

What is greywater

Greywater is defined as wastewater that is produced from household processes (e.g. washing dishes, laundry and bathing). Greywater can contain harmful bacteria and even fecal matter that contaminates soil and groundwater.

So far, India does not have a focused policy framework for the management and usage of greywater in urban and rural areas. However, some guidelines for the treatment of wastewater do exist.

The Central Ground Water Board directs that treated wastewater can be used as a source of artificial groundwater recharge once it meets standards and is compatible with existing groundwater.

Sujalam 2.0

The campaign would focus on the creation of institutional level greywater management assets in Panchayat Ghar, healthcare facilities, schools, Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), community centres and other government institutions. The creation of individual and community greywater management assets will be encouraged.

With active participation from all States and local communities’ great success was achieved under the Sujlam 1.0 campaign which was started in August 2021. More than 1 million soak pits were built at the household and community level across the country.

Funding for the Project:

The funds to execute the activities for greywater management will be sourced from Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen Phase-II or through 15th Finance Commission tied-grants or MGNREGS or through the convergence of all.

Need to address the greywater Crisis

Saving on freshwater use can significantly reduce household water bills, but also has a broader community benefit in reducing demands on public water supply. Reducing the amount of wastewater entering sewers or on-site treatment systems. About 2.2 billion people across the world are facing a water crisis.

Sustainable Development Goal 6 aims to provide universal access to safe and clean drinking water and sanitation. It is estimated that 31 billion litres of greywater is generated every day in India.

Under Sujlam 2.0 campaign, over 6 lakh villages will see intense activity on solid and liquid waste management. In the present context, a lot of water will flow out of rural households. Some 6 Crore tap water connections have been provided under Jal Jeevan Mission since its launch in August 2019. A total of 9.24 Crore households in the country have access to water through taps.

Solution

There is a need to develop sustainable behaviour practices to conserve water. The central government should take measures to set up water purification or Reverse Osmosis plants to tackle the issue of contamination of drinking water.