Ready to fight Zuckerburg anywhere, anytime with any rules: Musk

The talk of the much-anticipated cage fight initially started when Musk in June last year replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter (now X) competitor.

By IANS Updated On - 5 March 2024, 07:32 PM

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he is ready to fight Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg anywhere, anytime, with any rules. His comment comes while responding to a post on the social media platform X.

“After the tour, I asked the tour guide about the Elon vs Zuck fight and he laughed and said ‘That’s something we would love to see’. He then proceeded to bring up and briefly talk about dogecoin so I tipped him some doge afterwards,” a user wrote.

Also Read Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

To which, Musk said, “I’m ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime with any rules”.

The talk of the much-anticipated cage fight initially started when Musk in June last year replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter (now X) competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

To this, a user replied: “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu-jitsu now.” “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk replied. Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.