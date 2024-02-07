‘Ready to provide space for KFC in Ayodhya, provided they only serve vegetarian food’

The Ayodhya administration has banned sale of liquor and meat items with the 15 km range around the Ram Mandir, which is called the Panch Kosi Marg.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 08:21 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With the success of Domino’s franchisee in Ayodhya, officials have indicated the possibility of letting popular US-based fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) set shop in the city, but with a condition!

According to a report on India Today, Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar said that KFC could open their outlet in the temple town, if they only sell vegetarian items in the restricted area.

The Ayodhya administration has banned sale of liquor and meat items with the 15 km range around the Ram Mandir, which is called the Panch Kosi Marg.

“There is no restriction on sale of liquor and meat in the rest of the areas in Ayodhya. All brands, including KFC are welcome to open outlets here, but if they open them in the Panch Kosi Marg, they will have to sell vegetarian items only,” DM Kumar was quoted as saying.

The fast food chain already has one of its units set up at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway. The ban in Ayodhya is not an isolated case, as another temple town – Haridwar, also imposes a similar prohibition within its city limits. KFC, like in Ayodhya, has an outlet set up on the Haridwar-Roorkee highway.

Media reports suggest that several new restaurants and eateries have come up near the Ram Mandir since the consecration ceremony on January 22, as there is and increased influx in devotees visiting the place.