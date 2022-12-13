Reagene Innovations wins first prize for creating artificial Type 2 diabetes model

Type 2 diabetes is the world’s most prevalent chronic disease and often described as the silent killer. There are many drugs available for the disease yet patients are not able to maintain healthy levels of blood glucose.

Updated On - 06:36 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: Reagene Innovations, a start-up company incubated at Aspire-BioNest Incubation Centre on University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus has won two first prizes for creating first artificial Type 2 diabetes human disease model by 3D bioprinting at the recently held 5th annual conference of Society for Alternatives to Animal Experimentation at Trivandrum.

Reagene Innovations developed a 3D bioprinted human like model in the lab which simulated human type 2 diabetes. Using this model, they were able to design an over-the-counter anti-diabetic nutraceutical which shows significant blood glucose lowering in early patient studies, a press release said. The poster presentation was made by the young scientist Saranya K based on the work she did together with Arpitha Reddy RN and Sanjana Battula.

“The human-like model of Type 2 diabetes we developed enabled bringing new treatment to patients swiftly in a short period,” said Dr. Uday Saxena, CEO, Reagene Innovations, who led the initiative.