Record rain in October pushes up groundwater levels in Telangana

The State Ground Water Department monitored water levels through 966 monitoring stations covering all mandals from 33 districts of Telangana State.

By | Published: 5:06 pm

Hyderabad: The incessant and heavy rains that lashed the State in October this year resulted in net rise of groundwater level in the State to 3.70 meters. The State Ground Water Department monitored these water levels through 966 monitoring stations covering all mandals from 33 districts of Telangana State.

During the water year 2020-21, the State received actual rainfall of 1249.2 mm against the normal of 816 mm up to October 31, and it ranges from 835.6 mm in Nalgonda district to 2,040 mm in Mulugu district. The State recorded 53 per cent excess rainfall during this period.

In all, 27 districts – Kamareddy, Suryapet, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Khammam, Sangareddy, Medak, Yadadri, Vikarabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Medchal, Jangaon, Warangal (Rural), Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Warangal (Urban), Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy received excess rainfall up to 26 per cent to 142 per cent and remaining six districts received normal rainfall of up to -14 per cent to 11 per cent.

Ground Water

Average groundwater levels in the State during October 2020 was 4.22 meters below ground level (mbgl) and it varied from 0.91 mbgl in Warangal (R) to 13.52 mbgl in Sangareddy. Out of the 33 districts, in 24 districts, the average water levels are less than 5 m bgl, in 8 districts it ranges between 5-10 m bgl and in one district it is greater than 10 m bgl. A net rise in Groundwater level of 3.70 m is observed during October this year as compared to October of 2019 and the rise is observed in all districts. A minimum rise of 0.01 m is observed in Komaram Bheem and maximum rise of 10.85 m in Mahabubnagar district.

Shallow water levels which are less than 5 m bgl occupied 69 per cent area of the State. Water levels in the range of 5-10 m bgl occupied 23 per cent of the State and 10-15 m bgl water levels covered 5 per cent of state area during October.

Decadal Average

Water levels during October-2020 month when compared with Decadal average of October (2010-2019) levels, shows that out of 589 mandals, a rise in the range of 0.05-21.96 m is observed in 543 (92 per cent) mandals and a fall in the range 0.03-20.52 m is observed in 46 (8 per cent) mandals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .