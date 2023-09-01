Recordent Wins Time2Leap National Award for Best Fintech Solution

The Time2Leap National Awards spotlight exceptional contributions and innovations across diverse industries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:10 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

The Time2Leap National Awards spotlight exceptional contributions and innovations across diverse industries.

Hyderabad: A popular credit and payment reporting fintech platform. Recordent has been chosen for the ‘Time2Leap National Award’ for the best fintech solution of the year in the credit management category. The Time2Leap National Awards spotlight exceptional contributions and innovations across diverse industries.

The award acknowledged Recordent’s achievements and inventive strides in credit management. By leveraging advanced technology with an SME-centric approach, Recordent excelled in creating solutions that revolutionize accounts receivable collections and credit risk management for SMEs in India.

Recordent CEO Winny Patro said the recognition underscored the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries in credit management for SMEs.

Also Read Recordent, Equifax partner to offer credit report