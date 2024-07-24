Recreating Shah Rukh’s ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ with Kumar Sanu is like dream come true for Neha Karode

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 09:02 PM

Neha Karode, an emerging star in the music industry, recently had the honour of working with the legendary singer Kumar Sanu. Together, they recreated the iconic song #TujheDekhaToh, the ultimate 90s’ Bollywood song of Shah Rukh Khan, adding a magic touch of GenZ to it. This collaboration was a significant milestone in Neha’s career and she shared her heartfelt experience of working with Kumar Sanu.

Neha couldn’t contain her excitement when she first learned she would work with Kumar Sanu. She described the veteran singer’s presence as “infusing the environment with the best kind of energy”. “His punctuality, kindness, and encouragement were not just hallmarks of his professionalism but also deeply inspiring,” she shared.

During their collaboration, Sanu emphasised the importance of perseverance and not relying too heavily on technology. He pointed out that with the right focus, the same quality could be achieved in a single take. This, said Neha, has taught her the power of dedication and concentration.

The experience of working with Kumar Sanu has left a lasting impression on Neha. “His words and guidance will continue to inspire me throughout my career,” she said.

Neha’s journey with Kumar in recreating ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ has been a blend of nostalgia and new beginnings. This project has not only showcased Neha’s vocal prowess but also her ability to work alongside legends, learning and growing with every note.