Regina to play an Air Force operative

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: OTT platforms are introducing original shows that draw viewers and make them feel more connected. Disney+ Hotstar has been churning out fascinating original shows in a range of categories. On July 15, a new show called ‘Shoorveer’ is scheduled to premiere. In a candid chat, a few of the show’s actors, including Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, and Aadil Khan discussed their experiences with ‘Shoorveer’ during the marketing of the web series. Excerpts:

Talking about how she enjoys working on OTT platforms, Regina says, “I’ve been juggling web series and movies. Recently, ‘Anya’s Tutorial’ was released on aha, and ‘Fingertip: Season 2’ is currently streaming on Zee5. And now I’ve ‘Shoorveer’ coming up on Disney+ Hotstar. Trying out different roles makes me happy. The pandemic actually gave me quality time to think about my projects,” says Regina who “always chooses roles I want to play before starting a project”.

Currently Regina is busy with a line-up of four films. Sharing her experiences of working on this new series, she says, “‘Shoorveer’ was created with the intention of depicting a captivating drama of actions and feelings. ‘Shoorveer’ offered me many memories. We used to crave food at 2 am. We also travelled to a lot of locations, which would be our life-long memories. As actors, we learned from each other individually.”

“The nicest part of the shoot was when we spotted the ‘Pushpa’ movie team. Isn’t it interesting to watch another movie team act while you’re watching it,” says the actor with a loud chuckle.

Expressing happiness over the opportunities coming her way, Regina adds, “I have explored more on the OTT platform recently, and yes, it feels fantastic. Every role I choose is tough and makes me learn something new.”

‘Shoorveer’ has Aadil Khan playing the role of a Special Forces operative. Elaborating on it, Aadil revealed that he had to follow a rigid fitness regimen in order to play his part in the web series. “I needed to understand from individuals in defence forces who were in excellent physical condition. My persona is one that goes above and beyond the call of duty in his capacity as a member of the defence force. I started a strict diet with more proteins and fibre, and fewer carbohydrates. The goal was to start looking like a defence person who is fit.”

Armaan Ralhan, who is portraying the character of a fighter pilot, says that because viewers will get a close-up look at what happens in the cockpit, the series would present the Indian Air Force in a new light. “This is the kind of series that no actor turns down, and it’s always satisfying to work on patriotic themes like these. As I always do considerable research before beginning a job, the same was the case with ‘Shoorveer’ as well,” shares the actor.

Besides them, the series ‘Shoorveer’ also stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani in pivotal roles.