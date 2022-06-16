Remote connectivity platform TeamViewer appoints new India biz head

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Mumbai: Remote workplace connectivity provider TeamViewer on Thursday announced to appoint Rupesh Lunkad as Managing Director for its India operations.

Lunkad, who worked with leading tech firms like SAP India and Wipro, will succeed Krunal Patel, who has been at the helm in India since 2018.

“With his strong sales leadership, immense technology expertise, and deep understanding of driving business in the region, we are certain that he will enable us to expand our footprint in the India market and create a strong ecosystem of alliances with our partners,” said Sojung Lee, President-Asia Pacific, TeamViewer.

At SAP India, Lunkad was responsible for go-to-market strategies for new business verticals as well as for strategic initiatives leveraging its partner ecosystem for business development and expansion.

He also introduced and fronted SAP’s S/4HANA cloud business in India.

At Wipro, he served in several leadership roles with enterprise sales and business responsibility.

“TeamViewer is a pioneer in remote connectivity and now also leading in digital workplace solutions based on Augmented Reality. Over the years, the company has demonstrated its capabilities to suppoirt India’s growing digital economy,” said Lunkad.

TeamViewer, free of charge for private use, has more than 625,000 subscribers.

Since its foundation in 2005, TeamViewer’s software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world.

Headquartered in Germany, the company employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of around 548 million euros.