Renowned radiologist and former Director of NIMS, Kakarla passes away

Hyderabad: Noted radiologist and former Director of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Dr Kakarla Subba Rao has passed away in the wee hours of Friday here at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad. He was 94.

The renowned hospital administrator was well-known for his efforts to transform NIMS into a super-speciality hospital. He was the first Director of NIMS between 1985 and 1990 and later between 1997 and 2004, before retiring.

Held in high regard by his peers, Dr Rao was admitted to KIMS a month ago with age-related health complications. According to doctors at KIMS, Dr Rao breathed his last, following health complications.

He was a Professor of Radiology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York before he returned to India in 1985-86. Influenced by the call of late Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao, he joined NIMS and strived towards its development into a highly specialised hospital. In recognition to his valuable contributions in the field of medicine, the Government of India honoured Kakarla Subba Rao with a Padmasri in the year 2000.

