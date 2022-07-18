Renowned RTI activist Suresh Pataskar passes away in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

File photo of Suresh Pataskar.

Adilabad: Suresh Pataskar, an RTI activist passed away here on Monday. He was suffering from age-related ailments. He was 84 and survived by two sons and a wife.

Suresh earned fame for raising various challenges and for striving for creation of rail infrastructure to the district. He is credited with the introduction of Krishna Express connecting temple town Tirupati to Adilabad when Madusudhan Reddy was the Member of Parliament of the district in 2007. He fought hard for formation of pit line meant for maintenance of trains at Adilabad railway station.

The retired Tahsildar who turned into RTI activist had worked as Camp Clerk at 16 district collectors. Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, municipal chairperson Jogu Premender, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and many others paid tributes to Suresh and expressed condolences to his family members. Ramanna said that Suresh was a hero of civil society.