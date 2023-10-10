Reports of Amartya Sen’s death untrue, confirms daughter Nandana Sen

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:14 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: Nandana Deb Sen, daughter of Nobel prize winner, economist Amartya Sen, has denied the reports of her father’s death.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news.

“Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge – his hug is as strong as always last night when we said bye. He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book – busy as ever!”

Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever! pic.twitter.com/Fd84KVj1AT — Nandana Sen (@nandanadevsen) October 10, 2023