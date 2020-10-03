Residential areas new black spots in Telangana

While 669 fatalities took place in rural areas, 506 lost their lives in urban areas

Hyderabad: Residential and recreation places in rural areas in the State have become more prone to fatal road accidents with 998 deaths reported in these two areas in 2019, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The NCRB’s statistics related to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India-2019 revealed that around 669 fatalities took place in residential places while there were 329 fatalities at recreational places like cinema halls in rural areas. In urban areas, residential and religious places were dangerous for motorists with 865 people losing their lives. Over 506 fatalities were reported on residential premises in urban areas while there were 359 at religious places, the NCRB statistics said.

In all, 6,964 fatalities were reported at educational institutions, residential, recreational and religious places and factories in the rural and urban areas. Members of residential welfare associations attributed these incidents to steep curves, and lack of streetlights, signboards, and speed breakers.

This apart, the negligent attitude of motorists while coming on to the main road from lanes and bylanes in colonies was another contributing factor for the road accidents in residential areas, said Federation of Associations of Colonies and Apartments (FACA) general secretary V Kamesh Babu.

“We request officials to first identify the black spots in colonies before taking up remedial measures,” Babu said, adding that colony welfare associations would also help officials in resolving the issues confronting motorists.

According to him, the major issue in most residential colonies was parking of cars on either side of the road leaving little space for other motorists to drive. “We raised the same issue during several meetings conducted by officials. But, nothing concrete has been done in this regard,” he added.

