Residential layouts for PAFs of Hyderabad Pharma City unveiled

Govt assures 121 sq yards of developed land for affected families apart from a job for eligible

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Wednesday unveiled the proposed residential layouts for those who have given land for the Hyderabad Pharma City project.

The State government has embarked on building the Hyderabad Pharma City as a world-class sustainable industrial cluster and is in the process of acquiring land in Ranga Reddy district as per prevailing Land Acquisition Act.

Besides compensation for land acquisition as per the Act, the government had earlier assured those who have given land for the project will be given at least one eligible job per family and also that the required training will be provided at the government’s cost.

Additionally, the government has now announced that one gunta (121 square yards) of developed land (per acre of land given to the project) will be offered to the project affected families (PAFs) within the project site itself.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the State government has allocated Rs 750 crore for land acquisition. Of them, Rs 300 crore was released recently. The world’s largest pharma city was coming up in this area and it would turn into another HiTech City, she said.

The housing colony is being developed in an extent of approximately 500 acres and will include multiple zones with self-contained common facilities like integrated market place, primary health centres and sports complex among other amenities.

With an estimated development cost of Rs 306 crore, the layout will feature wide road network, street lights and drainage system. Along with the basic infrastructure the following amenities are also being developed – community hall, hospital, public school/college, play area, parks, temples, general store, police station and graveyard.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said necessary steps would be taken to ensure 33 per cent greenery at the site and added that training would be provided to youth for getting jobs. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken a decision to set up a university pertaining to the pharma sector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .