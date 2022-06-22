Resolve issues immediately, Talasani to Telugu film industry stakeholders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Following the protest on Wednesday by workers of the Telugu Film industry demanding better wages, Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav directed the stakeholders involved to resolve the issues immediately and emphasised that they should not wait for the State government to intervene.

“Telugu Film Chamber and Producers Council should call workers and resolve their issues immediately. Generally, agreements of workers should be done every three years but due to Covid-19, there was a delay,” he said, adding that the issues must be resolved before they escalated into chaos.

He said the workers were given a commitment about the agreement but there has been a six months delay. “Generally, the agreements are done with mutual understanding of workers, members of the Telugu Film Chamber and members of the Producers Council. I have also spoken to the Department of Labour regarding the issue,” the Minister said.