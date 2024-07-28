Restore traditional Archakatvam in temples: Saivagama scholars

Scholars and traditional Archakas from major Shiva temples from across the country were critical of the Telangana Endowments department's move to transfer hereditary Archakas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 July 2024, 07:32 PM

Hyderabad: Saivagama scholars and traditional Archakas passed a resolution urging the State government to restore traditional priesthood in the temples during the three-day national seminar ‘Saivagama’ that commenced in Cheruvugattu near Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

Scholars and traditional Archakas from major Shiva temples from across the country were critical of the Telangana Endowments department’s move to transfer hereditary Archakas. During the seminar hosted by Telangana Aadisaiva Brahmana Archaka Sangham, the scholars said traditional Archakas have a long relationship with their respective deities and they cannot be separated.

The event with Someshwara Shivagnana Peetham as main host recorded the Agamas, which have clearly ordained that the Archaka and the deity were inseparable. The generations of the Archaka family have been in a spiritual bondage with the deity, they said.

Participating in the seminar, Chilkur Balaji Temple Chief Archaka CS Rangarajan said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had promised to implement the amended endowments legislation.

During the event, participants conferred the title ‘Archaka Shiromani’ on Rangarajan for his contributions to Archakas and temple system as a whole.