Retired policeman falls into drain and dies, inquiry ordered

By PTI Published Date - 08:52 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Bajali: A 74-year-old retired police officer died after falling into an uncovered drain, leading to protests in Assam‘s Barpeta district, an official said on Wednesday.

Retired sub-inspector Ashwini Thakuria was seriously injured after falling into the drain in the district’s Pathshala town on Tuesday evening, the officials said, adding he was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Soon after the incident, local residents took to the streets to protest against the Pathsala Municipal Board for failing to address their safety concerns despite repeated complaints.

Bajali additional commissioner Mridul Kumar Das has announced a magisterial inquiry to be conducted by magistrate Urmi Medhi.