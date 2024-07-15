Revanth Reddy asks for action plan on BC reservations

Hyderabad: Stating that the local bodies elections would be held shortly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare an action plan for increasing the Backward Classes (BC) quota in the upcoming local body elections.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the proposal to enhance BC reservations in the local body elections at the Secretariat here on Monday. During the meeting, the officials explained to the Chief Minister on the procedures followed in conducting the last panchayat elections and the preparations being made for the upcoming panchayat elections. Since the government already approved the caste census, the Chief Minister enquired on conducting the elections based on the census, besides the time required for completing the census.In reply, the officials informed the Chief Minister that caste census was already conducted in Karnataka in 2015 and Bihar in 2023. The details of the caste census in Andhra Pradesh have not been released yet. The caste enumeration format adopted by the central government in 2011 has 53 columns and by adding three more columns in the State, it would take at least five and half months to complete the caste census, the officials explained.

“Prepare an action plan to increase BC quota, besides conducting the local bodies elections at the earliest to avoid the delay in obtaining central funds for the local bodies,” Revanth Reddy said.

Former Minister Jana Reddy, who also participated in the meeting, explained the procedures adopted in the united Andhra Pradesh and in the Telangana in conducting the Panchayat elections, cases filed in the Supreme Court on BC reservations in the local body elections by different States and the judgments.The Chief Minister said a timeline should be prepared for implementation of reservations in panchayat elections. The officials have been asked to consult the experts in the Panchayat Raj Act, former Minister Jana Reddy, retired department officials and Advocate General in case of any legal matters.

“Conduct a study on the implementation of reservations in the local body elections in other States. If a report is submitted early, one more meeting can be held before the commencement of budget session and a final decision can be taken accordingly,” Revanth Reddy said.