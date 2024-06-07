Revanth Reddy leaves for New Delhi

He is expected to meet the AICC leaders, especially Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday night and discuss different aspects, including cabinet expansion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 07:46 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for New Delhi on Friday evening to participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. He is expected to meet the AICC leaders, especially Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday night and discuss different aspects, including cabinet expansion. Apart from the Congress party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister is also likely to discuss the issue of appointing new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and filling up of nominated posts.

AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi and a few senior leaders from the State unit are expected to participate in the meeting. The Chief Minister left for New Delhi from Shamshabad airport. There was no information about his return schedule. It would probably be decided after the CWC meeting, said an official.

During the Lok Sabha elections campaign, the Chief Minister had promised to induct a Mudiraj community leader into the State cabinet, if the Congress wins 15 Lok Sabha seats. Since the Congress won eight seats in the State, will the Mudiraj community leader be made a cabinet Minister is a big question.

This apart, he had also assured the party leaders that nominated posts would be offered to those, who strive for the party success in the Lok Sabha elections.