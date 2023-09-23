Reverse hair loss with Dr Stuti Khare Shukla’s FDA approved hair growth booster

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, popularly known as the Hair Growth Queen of India, is a new ray of hope for hair loss patients worldwide

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:34 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

One of India’s top dermatologists and a globally acclaimed hair specialist, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, popularly known as the Hair Growth Queen of India, is a new ray of hope for hair loss patients worldwide. Dr Stuti Khare Shukla’s signature non-surgical, Hair Growth Booster®, is being hailed as a blessing for hair loss patients. Just a 5-minute non-surgical and exclusive treatment formulated by Dr Stuti for hair growth is a boon for millions who are suffering from baldness and hair loss issues and don’t want to undergo any pain related to surgery.

With her phenomenal non-surgical hair regrowth results, Dr Stuti has also received the renowned Health Care Leader, Global Icon, Power Woman and Inspiring Women Award in the Medical field of Hair Sciences as well as the Healthcare Leader award for excellence in Non-Surgical Hair Restoration in 2020, 2021 & 2022 in India. She is the celebrity dermatologist for various beauty and fashion show pageants as well as the chief dermatologist behind many Bollywood celebrities’ flawless hair.

Listing down a few types of hair loss. Starting with Androgenetic alopecia which occurs commonly in males and it is a male‐type hair loss. Dr Stuti has treated 65,000 plus patients suffering from male pattern hair loss, female pattern hair loss, alopecia universalis, telogen effluvium.

Case Study –

Meenakshi Verma

Mrs Meenakshi Verma said it was so much pain to see my daughter going through a lot of mental trauma because of the Alopecia problem. I tried all sources of medicinal support through various references, but they gave up stating no cure.Dr Stuti was referred to me by an international family friend. Her treatment has been a miracle,hair regrowth eventually happened in a span of 4/5 months. We are eternally indebted to you doctor Stuti..you are truly a blessing in disguise, none other than Dr.Stuti could research and discover a cure for scalp baldness, hair thinning etc.the amazingly amazing FDA approved hair boosters.

Mr. Harnath shukla suffering from male pattern baldness saw immense improvement in grade of baldness and wanted to express his gratitude

Krutika iyer

Dr Stuti’s patient Krihika Iyer from Oman was diagnosed with alopecia universalis. Dr Stuti’s FDA Approved Hair Growth Booster helped her gain back her hair and lost confidence back in 3 months and the journey continues successfully. She happily gives her review on instagram.

She has patients in the USA, UK, UAE, Singapore and European countries, who are also availing the benefits of her results through online consultations. With the mark of her enthusiasm towards her job, she is truly changing the lives of patients suffering from hair loss issues globally.

