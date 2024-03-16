Rewind: Banking on change

In the new era of regulation dominated by technology, expect the unexpected… for the good!
By S Ganesh Kumar
India is one of the few countries which has been witnessing clouds of growth in an otherwise gloomy economic world of the day. The financial sector in general and the banking sector in particular have been playing the role of a catalyst in facilitating all sections of the economy and the common citizen in the metamorphosis of our country.
India is also the world’s largest country where innovation in the financial sector has benefitted its millions of citizens. And at the heart of this metamorphosis is the role played by the regulator and ably supported by the fintech sector. To understand this better, let’s backtrack by a couple of decades.
The day was March 12, 1993. A series of bomb blasts ripped the financial capital of the country. Then, 15 years later, in 2008, the city was again under siege on 26/11. Much has been said and written about these blasts, but suffice to state that the financial city did not sleep on both these dates. Cheque clearing — operated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — was concluded on both these days. While this was the main mode of funds settlements in 1993, the year 2008 had more technology-based payment systems, including the Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), which continued to operate with no disruption, thanks to a large level of technology implanted into these systems.
Fast forward to today where there is a bouquet of retail payment systems for the common man. And today despite a largely used retail payment mode not being available, the payment systems of the country are continuing to serve the requirements of the masses very well.
Emerging Fintechs
The common thread — apart from the ‘never die’ spirit of the country and its citizens — is the role played by fintechs and supported by the facilitation-oriented regulator. For more than three decades, the RBI has been providing an invisible but definitive supportive role for large-scale technology-based financial sector innovations.
It all started with computerisation in banks. Can one imagine branches of banks still using bulky ledger books and manual account maintenance? Computers changed the game. Then came networking-based computer operations. From a customer being attached to a branch in the days of yore, today a customer can conclude his banking transaction from anywhere and at any time, so much so that one can predict that very soon, a customer will be a customer of the banking system as a whole.
In their journey of transformation, the role of fintechs has slowly but steadily gained ground. Today, many fintechs collaborate with banks and other financial institutions and this healthy union has resulted in millions of happy smiles. The uninterrupted availability of banking services during the pandemic is but proof of the silent role played by fintechs and banks who functioned to smooth harmonious tones.
When many people moved away temporarily from major cities during the pandemic, they also took portions of digital and fintech-supported banking and financial services with them to the hinterland, and proliferated their usage from almost all parts of the country. The large-scale adoption of the QR Code-based small value payments a few years earlier made this easier with a large fintech player becoming a major player in this space.
Catching up with Technology
In the wonderland of information technology (IT), obsolescence is rather quick and lifecycles of IT systems tend to be rather short. We have all witnessed the death of floppy drives and Compact Discs (CDs) have more or less moved into oblivion. The Sony Walkman — an icon in the sphere of music in motion — has now made way for headsets connected via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies for accessing music on the cloud to be enjoyed anywhere and everywhere.
In the banking world, cheques have ceased to command any significance in the payment systems space and the mechanised processing of cheques has become history. The initial electronic payment systems of just a decade ago have now been replaced by later versions of more efficient ones including the ubiquitous Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and citizens are embracing these with relative ease.
At the base of all these innovations are two keywords — safety and security. These are two pillars that need to be maintained with great vigil so that the trust of millions in both banks and fintechs does not get eroded. It is gratifying to note that every disruption has brought enhancements in the security postures of systems that continue to exist. The mobile banking systems of today are better equipped with the latest security technologies and enhanced authentication features are being incorporated. The migration to newer and alternative means consequent upon the recent developments has also heralded both innovation and growth.
Regulatory Reach
At the epicentre is the role played by the various regulatory institutions of the country — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) — which have all been fostering innovation and facilitating the orderly development of fintech based systems under their respective jurisdictions. While each sectoral regulator takes care of the institutions under its ambit, the role played by the RBI stands out prominently not only because it is the oldest financial sector regulator but also because its regulatory reach covers almost all the financial activities taking place in the country.
The banking sector is like the heart of a human body and the economy keeps ticking thanks to the various roles played by banks for many centuries. And, at the heart of banks is the set of main functions of banks — which is acceptance of deposits for the purpose of lending. In India, banks discharge these functions effectively and under the regulation and supervision of the RBI. It may be of interest to note that the common citizen does not think twice before keeping his money — rather savings to be more precise — in a bank. This is because of the trust reposed by them in banks, trust gained by years of witnessing the growth of banks; trust so assiduously built by the RBI in ensuring that no depositor loses his money deposited in a bank; trust brought about by the role played by banks in everybody’s day to day life in the form of extension of loans whenever required, safe funds transfers, effective custodial services, extension of foreign exchange whenever and wherever required, and even secure locker facilities.
Reassurance for Customer
What can customers expect from these developments? At the base of the change is the reassurance for the customer on the levels of safety and security in banks. This is largely regulator-driven and monitored by the RBI aimed at enhancing customers’ confidence levels in the functioning of banks in India.
Another perceptible change pertains to the availability of more products and services with most of them tailored to meet the specific requirements of the customer.
The customer can also look forward to more personalised services made available based on AI and ML at almost negligible charges. The customer can be more discerning and demanding as well. Predicting customer preferences will take a big leap and proactive availability of tailor-made products and services will realise the customer’s dream of targeted and enhanced customer service.
In all these the common thread will be the invisible role of the RBI—firm, resolute, focused, data-driven, professional and forward-looking regulatory and supervisory approaches towards banks. Thus, the recent restrictions on certain systems with increased risk perceptions will not have a major disruptive impact, and better, more convenient and comfortable replacements will soon permeate the nook and cranny of the country. The end result is expected to be the normalisation of stable, agile, efficient and convenient newer systems acceptable for easy usage by most of the citizens of the country, all under the watchful eyes of the regulator.
Welcome to the new era of regulation characterised by expecting the unexpected!
Regulated entities : Sailing smoothly in the new ocean of technology-enabled and data-based regulation : 10 Mantras
(The author is former Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India)