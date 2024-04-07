IIMC to host Commerce Talent Test: Opportunity for Degree and PG students

Principal K Raghuveer said the objective of the test is to explore the talent in economics, commerce, accountancy, banking, and IT.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 07:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Management and Commerce (IIMC), Khairatabad, in collaboration with Ashoka School of Business and Ambitions Career Counselors, is organising the commerce talent test for degree and PG students, at the IIMC’s campus at 2 pm on Monday.

Registrations for the test will begin at 12.30 pm. The duration of the examination is set at 90 minutes, providing students with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and skills in various domains including economics, commerce, accountancy, banking, and IT.

Attractive cash prizes of Rs.5,000 (first prize), Rs.3,000 (second prize), and Rs.2,000 (third prize) will be awarded to winners. Additionally, 10 consolation prizes worth Rs.500 each will be awarded to deserving participants.

Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana are official media partners for the test.