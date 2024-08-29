Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
RGI Airport employee dies in accident at Shamshabad

“Owing to the clash of two bikes, the victim fell on the road and sustained a head injury. He died on the spot,” said RGI Airport police

By talapalli sarchana
Published Date - 29 August 2024, 05:56 PM
Hyderabad: A man died in a road accident at Shamshabad on Wednesday night.

S Mahesh, (33), a resident of Siddanti in Shamshabad worked at the RGI Airport. On Wednesday night, after his duty hours, Mahesh was returning home on a motorcycle and on reaching Neem Tree Hotel stretch, another biker drove in a rash manner and hit the motorcycle of Mahesh.

“Owing to the clash of two bikes, the victim fell on the road and sustained a head injury. He died on the spot,” said RGI Airport police.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and are making efforts to identify the biker.

