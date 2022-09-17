Rhea Kapoor’s Maldives trip pics capture attention

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Her updates, which range from pictures of her family to stunning looks from her trip, never fail to astound her followers. Photos from Rhea and her husband Karan Boolani’s beach holiday in the Maldives gained popularity on social media.

Hyderabad: Rhea Kapoor, actor Sonam Kapoor’s sister, often uploads the most stunning photos on Instagram. Her updates, which range from pictures of her family to stunning looks from her trip, never fail to astound her followers. Photos from Rhea and her husband Karan Boolani’s beach holiday in the Maldives gained popularity on social media.

Eye-catching photos from Rhea Kapoor’s trip to the Maldives have been posted online. Rhea captioned one of the images as, “The sun really does throw the best farewell parties.” The first photo is a mirror selfie of Rhea, while the next one shows the lavish villa she is renting. It has several amenities, including a swimming pool, outdoor lounging areas, a water slide, a hammock, and more. It appears quite beautiful.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

On the work front, Rhea Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor will soon work together on a project. The two collaborated on the film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. Kareena made it clear that there would be no sequel to the 2018 film. Despite having a tale equally focused on women, Kareena insisted that their upcoming movie would be “slightly different” from ‘Veere Di Wedding’.