Arunachal Pradesh govt announces recruitment of ex-Agniveers in police, fire services

Chief Minister Pema Khandu says this transformative initiative will enable youngsters of State to serve the country

By PTI Published Date - 27 July 2024, 10:26 AM

File Photo

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government will facilitate training for local youths to prepare them for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme while retired Agniveers will be given preference during recruitment for the State’s police, emergency and fire services, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced.

Khandu said this transformative initiative would enable the youngsters of Arunachal Pradesh to serve the country.

“The government of Arunachal Pradesh will facilitate training for local youths to prepare them for recruitment as Agniveers under the AGNIPATH scheme,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

“Additionally, retired Agniveers from Arunachal Pradesh will be given preference in recruitment for the Arunachal Pradesh Police, AP Battalions, and Emergency and Fire Services,” he added.

The Centre in 2022 unveiled the ambitious Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year contractual basis.

Those recruited under the scheme will be known as Agniveers.

After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces or the paramilitary forces would be reserved for ex-Agniveers.

Several state governments also made similar announcements for recruitment of retired Agniveers in their respective police forces.