Rich tributes paid to Prof. Jayashanker in Khammam

Prof. Jayashankar was a great Telangana ideologue who dreamed of Telangana for six decades and inspired three generations of activists till his last breath.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 07:23 PM

BRS party leaders and activists paid rich tributes to Prof. K Jayashankar on his death anniversary.

Khammam: Rich tributes paid to Prof. K Jayashankar by the BRS party leaders and activists here on Friday marking his death anniversary.

The party city president Pagadala Nagaraju, senior leader Gundala Krishna and Uppala Venkataramana garlanded the statue of Prof. Jayashankar at the district BRS party offices. The leaders remembered his services to the cause of Telangana movement.

Former deputy Mayor Bathula Murali, corporator Burri Venkat, leaders Jakkula Lakshmaiah, Dokuparthi Subba Rao, BRS city publicity secretary Sheikh Shakina, Pagadala Narender and others were present.