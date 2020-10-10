Richa Chadha unveils her first look as poetry lover in ‘Lahore Confidential’

The ‘Fukrey’ actor took to Instagram to share the first look picture of herself in metallic green attire.

By   |  Published: 10th Oct 2020  3:25 pm

Mumbai: Actor Richa Chadha unveiled her first look from the upcoming project ‘Lahore Confidential’ on Saturday where she will essay the character of poetry lover Ananya.

 

In her post, the actor is seen reading a book captioned –‘Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitab’ by Ibn e Insha.

Giving a sneak peek of her role, the ‘Masaan’ actor wrote, “Will Ananya’s love for poetry get her in trouble? First look for #LahoreConfidential.”

The new-look picture is an update on the spy-thriller film, which will debut on Zee 5.