Ride or Die: ‘Paper Girls’ delivers official teaser trailer and art

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:20 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Amazon Studios debuted the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated series ‘Paper Girls’.

As previously announced, the series will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, July 29 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, ‘Paper Girls’ is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls, played by breakout leads Camryn Jones (Tiffany Quilkin), Riley Lai Nelet (Erin Tieng), Sofia Rosinsky (Mac Coyle), and Fina Strazza (KJ Brandman). Ali Wong also stars as the grown-up version of “Erin,” with Nate Corddry as Larry and Adina Porter as Prioress.

The story is set in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, when four paper girls — Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ — are out on their delivery route and they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever.

Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.

