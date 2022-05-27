Right way of highlighting material

By Sarada Gayathri Published: Published Date - 11:34 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: While reading large amounts of material on a daily basis, it might get difficult to keep track of the necessary points in a chapter. Referring to the whole chapter for a required point might become a tedious task leading to diversion from the subject. Well, to solve all this hassle, it is always better to highlight the important points. Use a highlighter or a pencil and try to underline or highlight a point that you might need to refer back to again for revision.

However, many a time even highlighting the points might backfire if it is not done properly. Thus, keep in mind the below points before you pick up a highlighter.

Know what is important

Many times you might end up highlighting almost every second point on a page considering it to be important. Doing this “panic highlighting” might not serve any purpose. Thus, it is very important to know what is actually important and what needs to be referred back to. Read the text once, try to understand the complete meaning of the chapter and highlight the points only after taking a break from the chapter. By doing this, you know what you are actually looking for and will be much better at picking out important points.

Don’t skip writing your own notes

Often, you might believe that you can skip writing notes if you are highlighting important points. But that is simply not the case! Writing notes is an essential part of processing and understanding information. By penning down some point(s) in your own words, you’re actively digesting and making sense of the concept. Whereas, highlighting is a more passive process, and it doesn’t make the information stick in the same way. Highlighting works great with note-taking, but it is never a substitute for note-taking.